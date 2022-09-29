BJD sets Focus on Public Outreach during Padayatra

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called on the party to make the party’s annual month-long outreach program, ‘Jan Sampark Padyatra’, a huge success. The padyatra will begin on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October.

“Our party is with the people and works for the people, so we must focus on raising people’s awareness of the government’s various welfare programs,” says Patnaik.

Patnaik also advised party leaders to remind people of the importance of Odisha’s freedom fighters in India’s struggle for freedom.

Party officers from across the state, including youth, student, and women members, all Ministers, MLAs, Members of Parliament and state officials attended the first day of the two-day preparatory meeting of Jan sampark Padayatra held today at the local Baramunda ground.

BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Das called upon BJD workers to make the Jana Samperk Padayatra a success.

He said BJD has taken the form of a collective movement to protect the interests of Odisha.

“Even after all these years, the party has not deviated from its commitment. Therefore, we have a responsibility to carry forward this commitment and make the Jana Samperk Padayatra a success,” stated Das.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, former MP Prasanna Acharya, Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Sahu, Ashok Panda, Pramila Mallick, Biju Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Churiya, general secretary Youth Affairs Pranab Balbantaray, MP Sasmit Patra, MLA Chandra Sarathi Behera, Biju Yuva Janata Dal president Byomkesh Ray, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal president Debiranjan Tripathi also spoke on a variety of subjects and called for making the Jan Samperk Padayatra a success.

At the outset, party senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Ministers Pradeep Amat, Tukuni Sahu, and former Minister Prafulla Samal inaugurated the gathering by lighting the main lamp. The meeting started after Bande Utkal Janani was sung.

Among others, senior party leaders Prasanna Patsani, Mangala Kisan, Padmanav Behera, Sanjay Dasburma, Ministers Prafulla Mallick, Ashwini Patra, Raghunandan Das, Rohit Pujari, Tusarkanti Behera, Basanti Hembram, Odisha Mo Paribar Convenor Arup Patnaik, MPs Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, Cuttack Mayor Subash Singh, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, all MLAs and MPs of the party were present.