TNI News Headlines – September 10, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 10, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of 0844508446 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express.
148

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 288 more COVID positive cases & 171 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 198 local contact cases and 90 quarantine cases.

➡️ 689 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1000548.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates Pramod Bhagat with 6 crores cash award. He has also been offered a Group ‘A’ level government job.

➡️ Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express.

➡️ Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena to address people; Odisha Government says NO to relaxation in Durga Puja Guidelines, cap on Idols’ height to remain.

➡️ BJP to observe Cuttack Bandh on September 13 to protest the several restrictions imposed by the State government during Durga Puja.

➡️ COVID-19 recovery crosses 10 lakh-mark in Odisha.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics Para Badminton Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat given rousing reception upon arrival in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved nearly 73 Crore (72,97,50,724) today. More than 56 lakh (56,91,552) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala recorded 25,010 cases and 177 deaths today.

Related Posts

Golden Boy Pramod Bhagat aspires to be Deputy Collector

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 10, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation and vaccination.

➡️ Woman raped, brutalised like ‘Nirbhaya’ in Mumbai.

➡️ Hyderabad-London Air India direct flight launched.

➡️ West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee files nomination for Bhowanipore.

➡️ Rainfall recorded in August lowest in 19 years: IMD.

➡️ 5th Test Match between India and England at Manchester cancelled due to Covid scare. India won Series 2-1.

➡️ Industrial production rises 11.5% in the month of July: Government of India.

World News

➡️ India, Australian Defence Ministers discuss emerging regional issues.

➡️ UAE lifts travel restrictions for residents from India, 14 other countries.

➡️ Taliban invade Amrullah Saleh’s place in Panjshir, brother shot: Report.

➡️ U.S. not in a rush to recognise Taliban government: White House.

➡️ US Aid team in Nepal to expedite grant to boost Hydroelectrcity Project.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.