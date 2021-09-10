TNI News Headlines – September 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 288 more COVID positive cases & 171 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 198 local contact cases and 90 quarantine cases.

➡️ 689 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1000548.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitates Pramod Bhagat with 6 crores cash award. He has also been offered a Group ‘A’ level government job.

➡️ Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the new modern LHB Rake of 08445/08446 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express.

➡️ Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena to address people; Odisha Government says NO to relaxation in Durga Puja Guidelines, cap on Idols’ height to remain.

➡️ BJP to observe Cuttack Bandh on September 13 to protest the several restrictions imposed by the State government during Durga Puja.

➡️ COVID-19 recovery crosses 10 lakh-mark in Odisha.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics Para Badminton Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat given rousing reception upon arrival in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved nearly 73 Crore (72,97,50,724) today. More than 56 lakh (56,91,552) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala recorded 25,010 cases and 177 deaths today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation and vaccination.

➡️ Woman raped, brutalised like ‘Nirbhaya’ in Mumbai.

➡️ Hyderabad-London Air India direct flight launched.

➡️ West Bengal Election: Mamata Banerjee files nomination for Bhowanipore.

➡️ Rainfall recorded in August lowest in 19 years: IMD.

➡️ 5th Test Match between India and England at Manchester cancelled due to Covid scare. India won Series 2-1.

➡️ Industrial production rises 11.5% in the month of July: Government of India.

World News

➡️ India, Australian Defence Ministers discuss emerging regional issues.

➡️ UAE lifts travel restrictions for residents from India, 14 other countries.

➡️ Taliban invade Amrullah Saleh’s place in Panjshir, brother shot: Report.

➡️ U.S. not in a rush to recognise Taliban government: White House.

➡️ US Aid team in Nepal to expedite grant to boost Hydroelectrcity Project.