Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 630 new Covid cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 116 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.98% . 689 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

63,817 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,092 .

Khordha reported 221 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 118 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 11, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 630

🔶 0-18 years: 116

🔶 New Deaths – 8

🔶 New Recoveries – 689

🔶 Samples Tested – 63,817 (66,106 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.98% (1.12% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (221), Cuttack (118), Jajpur (32), Balasore (23), Sundargarh (22), Mayurbhanj (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Balasore (1), Dhenkanal (1), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18793997

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1015713

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1000548

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 7020

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,092