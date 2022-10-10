TNI News Headlines – October 10, 2022

🔹94 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325205.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Football for All’; Over 43,000 footballs to be distributed in 2000 schools.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to hold roadshow for investors in Hyderabad on October 17.
🔹Habisyalis begin month-long Kartika brata in Puri; Odisha CM inaugurated ‘Brundabati Nivas’ for the stay of ‘Habishyalis’.
🔹Odisha effects IAS reshuffle; Rabindra Nath Sahu appointed Nayagarh Collector, Poma Tudu appointed MD, OSMC.
🔹Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra chairs State-level cyclone preparedness meet.
🔹Uttar Pradesh Govt announces three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
🔹Election Commission allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ name to Shinde faction and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction; Uddhav Thackeray challenges Poll Panel’s move on Shiv Sena Symbol, Name.
🔹Schools closed, building collapses as heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi, UP.
🔹India’s Deaf Cricket team beats South Africa by 39 runs to win DICCT 20 Champions Trophy.
🔹At least 17 killed in Russian strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Embassy of India in Kyiv issued advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine, advised to avoid all non-essential travel to & within Ukraine.
🔹Nobel economics prize awarded to American trio former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.
