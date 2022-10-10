TNI News Headlines – October 10, 2022

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Football for All’; Over 43,000 footballs to be distributed in 2000 schools.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Football for All’; Over 43,000 footballs to be distributed in 2000 schools.

94 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325205.

🔹 94 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325205.

Election Commission allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ name to Shinde faction and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction; Uddhav Thackeray challenges Poll Panel’s move on Shiv Sena Symbol, Name.

🔹 Election Commission allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ name to Shinde faction and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction; Uddhav Thackeray challenges Poll Panel’s move on Shiv Sena Symbol, Name.