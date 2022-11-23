TNI News Headlines – November 23, 2022

🔹Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) invited applications for recruitment to fill up 7540 vacancies in the post of Regular Teachers for the Government Secondary Schools.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces package for kendu leaf pluckers, all beneficiaries included in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).
🔹Former Udala MLA Golak Bihari Naik passes away at the age of 65.
🔹Centre permits Odisha Government to develop historic Rasgovindpur airstrip in Mayurbhanj District.
🔹ED likely to take Archana Nag on remand for interrogation.
🔹Anupam Kher announces Hindi remake of Odia film ‘Pratikshya’, which highlights the dynamics of a father-son relationship at 53rd International Film Festival of India 2022.
🔹Supreme Court asks Centre to produce files related to appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner.
🔹Jailed Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain moves Delhi Court to restrain media from running video footage from inside jail cell.
🔹‘Mission Mangal’ actor Vikram Gokhale put on life support. His condition remains critical.
🔹European Union Parliament declares Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’.
🔹Pakistan Army Chief admits military involvement in politics.
🔹FIFA World Cup : Japan beat four-time Champion Germany 2-1.
