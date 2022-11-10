TNI News Headlines – November 10, 2022

🔹 President Droupadi Murmu walks on Bada Danda for Lord Jagannath’s darshan. 🔹 President Droupadi Murmu partook of Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple along with Gajapati Maha raja Dibyasingha Deb and Maharani Leelavati Pat Mahadei at Puri Rajbhawan. 🔹 President Droupadi Murmu’s address at civic reception hosted in her honour at Bhubaneswar. 🔹 Archaeological Survey of India to establish its new circle in Odisha’s Puri, informs Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

🔹 Odisha celebrates Mandia Dibasa on the first Thursday of Margashira month.

🔹 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) aspirants allege irregularities in ASO Exam, stage Dharna in front of OPSC Office. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Commission issues statement, terms allegations as baseless.

🔹 ED raids houses of blackmailer Archana Nag over money laundering.

🔹 Indian Army launches ‘Veerangana Sewa Kendra’ for welfare, grievance redressal of ‘veer naris’.

🔹 Jammu and Kashmir: Terror funding and recruitment module busted in Kupwara, six arrested.

🔹 Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in 200 cr money laundering case.

🔹 India suffer a humiliating loss in the semi-final against England in T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final. England storm into T20 World Cup final.

🔹 Gujarat polls: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba gets BJP ticket from Jamnagar North.

🔹 The Supreme Court to hear Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow.