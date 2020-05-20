TNI News Headlines – May 20, 2020

* Cyclone Amphan: Over 119,476 people have been evacuated so far in 13 Coastal Dists.

* Cyclone Amphan: Trees uprooted, electricity poles bent in Odisha. Concerned collectors have been asked to submit preliminary damage assessment report within 2 days.

* 24×7 control rooms have been set up at Bhubaneswar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC to deal with the situation and help the State Power Utilities in efficient restoration of any damages: GoI.

* Another 36 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha. Total recovered cases of Odisha rises to 343.

* Govt of India launches scheme for 100% solarisation of Sun temple, Konark town.

* Cyclone Amphan makes Landfall near Digha, West Bengal. andfall process will continue and take 2-3 hours to complete. Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph.

* Domestic Flight Operations to resume from May 25.

* Union Home Ministry allows exemptions from lockdown to conduct board exams of classes 10, 12.

#Migrants deserve Respect.#UttarPradesh Govt was sending bodies of #MigrantWorkers killed in #Auraiya accident in plastic bags on ice slabs in open trucks along with the injured. Ambulances were arranged later after #Jharkhand CM #HemantSoren took strong exception & objected.

* Finance Ministry has issued sanction orders for ₹46,038.70 cr today for the May installment of Devolution of States’ Share in Central Taxes & Duties.

* Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan elected as the Chairman of the WHO Executive Board; will take charge on May 22, succeeding Dr Hiroki Nakatani of Japan.

* Number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crosses 1 crore. PM Modi calls up the woman who became the lastest beneficiary and tweets about his interaction with her.

* West Bengal Govt issues red alert on account of Cyclone Amphan. All shops and markets closed in Kolkata and South Bengal, people advised to stay indoors.

* PM Modi to hold cabinet meeting at 11am today; likely to discuss COVID-19 lockdown, measures to tackle cyclone Amphan.

* Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday near Whitefield area at nearly 1:45 PM.

* 73rd World Health Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution to conduct an independent probe of WHO’s COVID-19 response.

* Railways to start 200 new Time Tabled trains from June 1, 2020 in addition to Shramik Special Trains.

#Delhi #CoronaUpdates – May 20 👉 New +Ve Cases – 534; Total – 11,088 👉 New Deaths – 10; Total – 176 👉 New Recovered Cases – 442; Total – 5,192 👉 Active Cases – 5,720#DelhiFightsCorona

* COVID-19 positive case reported in Health Ministry complex.

* Rajasthan reports 107 cases of COVID-19 till 2 pm. Total cases in the state stand at 5952, including 143 deaths.

* UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Revised exam dates to be announced today.

* Terrorists attack a Border Security Force (BSF) party at Pandach, Srinagar. More details awaited.

* BJP directs all state units to file a report on aid provided to those in need, migrant labourers in view of COVID-19 crisis within 7 days.

* Ola to lay off 1,400 Employees due to loss in revenue owing to COVID19 Pandemic.