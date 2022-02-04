TNI News Headlines – February 04, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 454 more COVID positive cases & 510 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 439 local contact cases and 15 quarantine cases.

➡️ Odisha issues timing of classes for Std 1 to 12 students; classes for students of Standard 9 to 12 from 10 am to 4 pm and Standard 1 to 8 from 9 am to 1 pm.

➡️ Hostels of colleges, universities in Odisha to reopen from February 6.

➡️ Odisha Planetariums to reopen from February 8.

➡️ Odisha Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer arrested by Vigilance in DA case.

➡️ OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume from February 7.

➡️ Night temperature very likely to fall in Odisha post rainfall.

➡️ Barabati Stadium in Cuttack set to host T20I between India and South Africa in June, 2022.

India News

➡️ Government to set up committee on MSP after Assembly elections in 5 States, informs Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary.

➡️ Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rejects Z Security, wants Anti-Terror case over Shooting.

➡️ Karnataka Govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state; Theatres, gyms, swimming pools and Yoga centres to operate with full capacity in Karnataka.

➡️ Masks not needed for those driving alone in Cars in Delhi.

➡️ Centre imposes stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds upto 30th June, 2022.

➡️ Kerala reports 38,684 new COVID-19 cases, 41,037 recoveries & 28 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Republic Day Parade 2022: Uttar Pradesh bags best tableau award, Maharashtra wins in popular choice category.

➡️ Govt willing to introduce stricter Social Media Norms: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

➡️ ED attaches Rs 66.30 cr assets of Indusviva Health Sciences, its Chairman in Rs 1,500 cr Multi-level Marketing Scam.

➡️ Muslim students in Karnataka college stage protest after hijab ban.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden confirms death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi after US raid in Syria.

➡️ ‘Indian intelligence service’ bought Pegasus from Israel, coordinated with Mossad: The New York Times (NYT) reporter.

➡️ Omicron BA.2 Sub-Variant has spread, Countries must track it, warns WHO.