TNI News Headlines – February 04, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 454 more COVID positive cases & 510 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 439 local contact cases and 15 quarantine cases.
➡️ Odisha issues timing of classes for Std 1 to 12 students; classes for students of Standard 9 to 12 from 10 am to 4 pm and Standard 1 to 8 from 9 am to 1 pm.
➡️ Hostels of colleges, universities in Odisha to reopen from February 6.
➡️ Odisha Planetariums to reopen from February 8.
➡️ Odisha Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer arrested by Vigilance in DA case.
➡️ OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume from February 7.
➡️ Night temperature very likely to fall in Odisha post rainfall.
➡️ Barabati Stadium in Cuttack set to host T20I between India and South Africa in June, 2022.
India News
➡️ Government to set up committee on MSP after Assembly elections in 5 States, informs Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary.
➡️ Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rejects Z Security, wants Anti-Terror case over Shooting.
➡️ Karnataka Govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state; Theatres, gyms, swimming pools and Yoga centres to operate with full capacity in Karnataka.
➡️ Masks not needed for those driving alone in Cars in Delhi.
➡️ Centre imposes stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds upto 30th June, 2022.
➡️ Kerala reports 38,684 new COVID-19 cases, 41,037 recoveries & 28 deaths in last 24 hrs.
➡️ Republic Day Parade 2022: Uttar Pradesh bags best tableau award, Maharashtra wins in popular choice category.
➡️ Govt willing to introduce stricter Social Media Norms: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️ ED attaches Rs 66.30 cr assets of Indusviva Health Sciences, its Chairman in Rs 1,500 cr Multi-level Marketing Scam.
➡️ Muslim students in Karnataka college stage protest after hijab ban.
World News
➡️ Joe Biden confirms death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi after US raid in Syria.
➡️ ‘Indian intelligence service’ bought Pegasus from Israel, coordinated with Mossad: The New York Times (NYT) reporter.
➡️ Omicron BA.2 Sub-Variant has spread, Countries must track it, warns WHO.
Comments are closed.