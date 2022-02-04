Govt mulling to introduce stricter social media norms: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Insight Bureau: Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday sought consensus of the Rajya Sabha members to make strict social media rule.

Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha on Friday that Social media needs to be made more accountable and stricter rules in this regard could be brought in if there is political consensus on the matter as whenever the Government has taken any step to create an accountable social media ecosystem, the opposition has accused it of curbing the freedom of speech.

Earlier the Government insisted immediate action against applications such as Bulli Bai where photographs and details of nearly 100 Muslim women were shared without their consent. Vaishnaw said it is not about religion but about the safety and security of women.