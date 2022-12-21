TNI News Headlines – December 21, 2022

⏺️3 Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Cases found in India; 2 cases have been reported from Gujarat, 1 from Odisha.
⏺️After Omicron subvariant BF.7 detection in Odisha, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra urges people to go for test in case of symptoms.
⏺️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 24×7 Drink From Tap facility to the people in 19 more urban local bodies in the State. This will benefit about 5.5 lakh people living in urban areas.
⏺️Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hits Parlakhemundi and other parts of Gajapati district.
⏺️Odisha activist climbs atop hoarding, threatens suicide over delayed projects; Fire services personnel rescue Muktikant Biswal.
⏺️Show cause notices issued to two Congress MLAs Sura Routray and Md. Moquim over violation of party discipline.
⏺️Private bus owners’ association warns of strike from January 17 if the vehicle scrapping policy is not revoked.
⏺️Manipur school bus accident | Death toll rises to 9.
Related Posts
⏺️Sample Testing has commenced at all International Airports from today. Centre advised people to mask up in crowded areas.
⏺️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee orders setting up of COVID surveillance teams ahead of the Ganga Sagar Mela.
⏺️Ministry of I&B directs YouTube to take down 3 channels – ‘Aaj Tak Live’, ‘News Headlines’ and ‘Sarkari Updates’, for peddling fake news.
⏺️Parliament passes Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill.
⏺️Nepal Court orders release of Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj.
⏺️Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from universities.
Comments are closed.