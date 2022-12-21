TNI News Headlines – December 21, 2022

3 Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Cases found in India; 2 cases have been reported from Gujarat, 1 from Odisha.

⏺️ 3 Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Cases found in India; 2 cases have been reported from Gujarat, 1 from Odisha.

After Omicron subvariant BF.7 detection in Odisha, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra urges people to go for test in case of symptoms.

⏺️ After Omicron subvariant BF.7 detection in Odisha, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra urges people to go for test in case of symptoms.