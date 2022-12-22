Covid Alert: PM Modi to chair High Level Meeting

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid-19 situation in India at a high-level meeting this afternoon.

Earlier yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Health Minister had advised everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks at crowded places.

The Goverment has already started conducting random sample testing at the airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

