TNI Morning News Headlines – September 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 754 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 438 quarantine and 316 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 261 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (110).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours Khordha (4), Cuttack (1), Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,028.

➡️ As many as 66,688 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Delivery boy found dead near Biju Patnaik College in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues guidelines for Ganesh Puja celebration in the city; Congregation prohibited.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session 2nd Day: BJP moves adjournment motion over unemployment & lapses in Staff Selection Commission

➡️ Bhitarkanika Monsoon Bird Count Up By 11%; as many as 22,828 nests were counted during the census.

India News

➡️ India reports 47,092 new COVID 19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total active cases stands 3,89,583, 3,20,28,825 cured cases & 4,39,529 deaths.

➡️ More than 81 lakh doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. 66.30 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 47,092 new cases in the last 24 hours

➡️ Former Rajya Sabha member & senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away. He was 65.

➡️ India deploys troops in Srinagar after veteran Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies.

➡️ Internet shut down and Indian troops deployed after death of Kashmir separatist leader.

➡️ Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack.

➡️ TokyoParalympics: P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1: Rahul Jakhar moves into final.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics, Badminton: Krishna Nagar defeats Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10 in men’s singles SH6 group match.

➡️ Sensex advances 107 points in the opening trade, currently at 57,445.89; Nifty at 17,110.55.

World News

➡️ Pakistan minister says top Taliban leaders ‘born and trained’ in Pakistan.

➡️ Taliban affiliate Al Qaeda calls for liberation of Kashmir as part of global jihad.

➡️ Hibatullah Akhundzada to be the Supreme Leader of Afghanistan, confirm Taliban.

➡️ Deadlier, more transmissible COVID variant ‘C.1.2’ detected in South Africa.

➡️ Taliban men killed by Panjshir Resistance fighters; Saleh mocks US.