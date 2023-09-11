TNI Morning News Headlines – September 11, 2023

➡️Junior teacher recruitment: Online application for 20,000 Junior teacher posts to begin on September 13 in Odisha.
➡️Mayurbhanj Collector and SP spark row by wearing t-shirts having CM Naveen Patnaik’s photo during a programme in Baripada.
➡️Commissionerate Police issues lookout circular against the playback singer Sourin Bhatt over sexual harassment case.
➡️Odisha is all set to get its first railway coach restaurant near the Rourkela railway station before the upcoming Durga Puja in October.
➡️Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail. He was sent to judicial custody till September 23 in a corruption case.
➡️Following TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, the party calls for statewide bandh on Monday.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Bay of Bengal at 01:29 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Several MoUs were signed between India & Saudi Arabia in Delhi under India-Saudi investment deal.
➡️Successful G20 Summit brings cheers to Indian stock investors.
➡️G20 Summit: India passes the gavel to Brazil.
➡️Sensex climbs 293.7 points to 66,892.61 in early trade; Nifty advances 95 points to 19,914.95.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.93 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Turkey will be proud if country like India becomes permanent member of UNSC: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
➡️At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; world leaders laud India’s presidency.
➡️US Open: Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev.
➡️India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup to be completed on reserve day due to rain.
➡️Efforts are underway to rescue a New York cave researcher who has been trapped under 3,000 ft underground in Turkey.
➡️More than 2,000 people have lost their lives in the earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night.
