TNI Morning News Headlines – October 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 526 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 303 quarantine and 223 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 233 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (63).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Nabarangpur (2), Balangir (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,242.

➡️ As many as 68,624 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Police seize 200 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh from Balianta in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment of his heart ailment.

➡️ Odisha remembers Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad: A cyclonic circulation lies over North- Andaman Sea & neighbourhood is likely to become more marked and move west­northwestwards towards south Odisha­-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4­5 days: IMD.

➡️ Chinmaya Moharana of Odisha conquers Mt. Yunam (6111 metres) in the Himalayas.

India News

➡️ India reports 19,740 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,36,643; lowest in 206 days.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 58,00,43,190 including 13,85,706 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 93.94 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra appears before Crime Branch.

➡️ Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

➡️ Tomato rates skyrocket coming from Rs 10 to Rs 60 in Bengaluru.

➡️ Cruise ship raid case: Narcotics Control Bureau summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri.

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in Indian Premier League

World News

➡️ US condemns Suicide Attack on Afghan Mosque; says Afghans deserve a ‘Future free of Terror’.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 237.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.84 Million.

➡️ Brazil tops 600,000 Covid-19 deaths amid doubts about delta variant.

➡️ Russia to invite Taliban to international talks in Moscow October 20.

➡️ WHO set to restart Sputnik Covid Vaccine analysis.