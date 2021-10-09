Odisha CM distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards in Deogarh Dist; 2.70 lakh to get benefits

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Cards in Deogarh district.

A total of 2.70 lakh people in the district will get smart cards under this scheme in Deogarh.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 700 crore including a drinking water project in Deogarh and a 300-bed hospital with a budget of Rs 115 crore in the district.

Earlier the CM distributed BSKY Smart Health Cards in Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Balangir, Gajapati and Puri District.

The smart cards have already been provided to over 10 lakh people while 10,567 of them have availed the services in private hospitals.