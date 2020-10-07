TNI Morning News Headlines – October 7, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2995 Covid-19 cases including 1737 quarantine and 1258 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 240998 including 210217 recoveries & 29770 active cases.
👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 568 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (166) and Angul (142).
👉 Odisha conducts 45,358 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 37,340 Antigen, 7,885 RT-PCR and 133 TrueNat.
👉 Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Balasore & 2 each from Nayagarh, Puri & Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 958.
👉 Odisha Govt to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by April 2021.
👉 Ashok Kumar Patnaik, Additional SP, Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district succumbed to COVID-19.
👉 An OSAP jawan died after falling from the roof of a building while watching IPL match in Rayagada district.
👉 East Coast Railway (ECoR) commissions Intermediate Block Signalling in Rayagada-Titilagarh section to increase the train handling capacity.
👉 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG terminal.
India News
👉 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant; rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty & Abdul Basit. Rhea gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.
👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases & 986 deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths.
👉 11,99,857 samples tested for COVID-19 on 6th October. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to 6th October: ICMR.
👉 India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. Recovery rate now stands at 84.7%.
👉 Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bank account audit shows Rs 55 lakh transaction between late actor and Rhea Chakraborty on spas, travel, and gifts.
👉 J&K: 2 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian.
👉 Delhi: 3 lakh students struggle to pay CBSE registration fees.
👉 FIR lodged against MLA Kuldeep Kumar under epidemic act; Hathras met gangrape victim’s family despite being corona infected.
👉 Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK’s CM Candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.
👉 India-Japan bilateral meeting begins in Tokyo.
👉 Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over rate.
World News
Trump reports no symptoms of COVID-19: White House physician.
