TNI Morning News Headlines – October 7, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2995 Covid-19 cases including 1737 quarantine and 1258 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 240998 including 210217 recoveries & 29770 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 568 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (166) and Angul (142).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,358 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 37,340 Antigen, 7,885 RT-PCR and 133 TrueNat.

👉 Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Balasore & 2 each from Nayagarh, Puri & Sundargarh. Toll mounts to 958.

👉 Odisha Govt to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by April 2021.

👉 Ashok Kumar Patnaik, Additional SP, Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj district succumbed to COVID-19.

👉 An OSAP jawan died after falling from the roof of a building while watching IPL match in Rayagada district.

👉 East Coast Railway (ECoR) commissions Intermediate Block Signalling in Rayagada-Titilagarh section to increase the train handling capacity.

👉 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG terminal.

India News

👉 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda & Dipesh Sawant; rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty & Abdul Basit. Rhea gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases & 986 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths.

👉 11,99,857 samples tested for COVID-19 on 6th October. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to 6th October: ICMR.

👉 India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. Recovery rate now stands at 84.7%.

👉 Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bank account audit shows Rs 55 lakh transaction between late actor and Rhea Chakraborty on spas, travel, and gifts.

👉 J&K: 2 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian.

👉 Delhi: 3 lakh students struggle to pay CBSE registration fees.

👉 FIR lodged against MLA Kuldeep Kumar under epidemic act; Hathras met gangrape victim’s family despite being corona infected.

👉 Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be AIADMK’s CM Candidate for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.

👉 India-Japan bilateral meeting begins in Tokyo.

👉 Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over rate.

World News

Trump reports no symptoms of COVID-19: White House physician.