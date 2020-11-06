TNI Morning News Headlines – November 6, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Schools ‌in Odisha will not reopen in November, State School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash clarifies today.

👉 Wife of Phiringia BDO in Kandhamal district found dead under mysterious circumstances.

👉 Odisha Crime Reporter Prabir Pradhan passes away due to COVID-19.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1494 Covid-19 cases including 867 quarantine and 627 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 297274 including 282073 recoveries & 13770 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 153 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (112), Balasore (102), Sundargarh (96) and Mayurbhanj (93).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours 3 each from Khordha and Sambalpur and 2 each from Mayurbhanj and Bargarh. Toll mounts to 1393.

👉 51,098 samples tested on November 5.

👉 Odisha Assembly to go paperless.

👉 Senior OAS officer’s father-in-law arrested for ‘impregnating’ minor domestic help.

👉 ‘Sagar Kavach’ a two-day joint coastal security exercise launched by Odisha & West Bengal government at Paradip Coast.

India News

👉 India reports 47,638 new COVID-19 cases & 670 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 84,11,724 including 5,20,773 active cases, 77,65,966 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,24,985 deaths.

👉 Total 11,54,29,095 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November. Of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 All insults against SC/STs can’t be termed as offence under SC/ST Act: Supreme Court.

👉 Indian Railways launches ‘Meri Saheli’ Trains for safety of women passengers.

👉 Income Tax Department conducts raids at official premises of Vyapak Enterprises in Bhopal and Raipur over alleged irregular financial transactions.

👉 Militant killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 Jharkhand Govt withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases.

👉 IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the first qualifier.

👉 Four-year-old girl allegedly raped in outer Delhi.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

👉 UGC issues guidelines; Colleges, varsities can reopen with 50% attendance in safe areas.

👉 Delhi Government bans use of crackers from November 7 to November 30.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases exceed 48.5 Million, death tally crosses 1231610.