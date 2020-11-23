First Lady of Odisha Sushila Devi passes away

TNI Bureau: Smt. Sushila Devi, 1st Lady of Odisha and Wife of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, passed away following Covid-19 complications.

Sushila Devi and Prof. Ganeshi Lal had tested positive for CoronaVirus on November 2 along with two of their family members. All were admitted to Covid Hospital.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of Smt. Sushila Devi. The CM described her as a very warm and pious person.

CM Naveen Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and other members of the bereaved family.