TNI Morning News Headlines – November 21, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Puri Custodial Death: SP Akhileshwar Singh transferred; SI, constables suspended; Sambalpur SP K Vishal Singh posted as Puri SP.
👉 5 more accused hospitalized in critical condition in Odisha after allegedly being subjected to police excess.
👉 Odisha reports 778 Covid-19 cases including 446 quarantine and 332 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 313323 including 303897 recoveries & 7748 active cases.
👉 Angul reports 68 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (64) and Khurda & Balasore (61) each.
👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Sundargarh, 3 from Kendujhar and 2 each from Cuttack & Ganjam. Toll mounts to 1625.
👉 A 3-year-old boy from Odisha enters into the Exclusive World Records for his talents.
👉 Priests stage protest in Odisha demanding the reopening of religious places in the State.
👉 1 dead in a group clash over a trivial issue at Anra village in Keonjhar district.
👉 2nd day of Winter Session of Odisha Assembly begins.
India News
👉 Maharashtra: Three-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys; case registered under the POCSO Act.
👉 Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rajouri district of J&K.
👉 Delhi reports 6,608 new Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 7 killed in collission between a truck and a car in Patdi, Surendranagar district, Gujarat.
👉 India reports 46,232 new COVID-19 cases & 564 deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 Total case tally stands at 90,50,598 including 4,39,747 active cases, 84,78,124 cured cases & 1,32,726 deaths.
👉 A Total number of samples tested up to 20 November is 13,06,57,808 including 10,66,022 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
👉 Four-day Chhath Puja concludes with devotees offering prayers to the rising Sun.
👉 PM Modi attends Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University’s 8th convocation today.
👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi e-inaugurates 45 MW production plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University.
👉 Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Senapati, Manipur
World News
👉 US President-elect Joe Biden appointed Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of his wife Jill Biden.
👉 Global COVID19 Cases Surpass 57 Million Mark
👉 Multiple people injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin, USA: US media
👉 Over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases in USA in the last 24 hours. Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son tests positive for CoronaVirus.
