All Women Blood Donation Camp on November 22

TNI Bureau: Voluntary Organisation Jai Odisha, along with Odisha-Mo Parivar, will conduct an all-women Blood Donation Camp in Bhubaneswar on November 22, 2020.
The camp will be organised at the La Fiesta, Opposite IDCO Tower in Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar.
Women will play a bigger role in saving lives during these testing times of Covid-19, believe Jai Odisha and Odisha-Mo Parivar.
All precautions are being take for the donors’ safety during the blood donation camp.
Contact at 9583220023 for further details.
