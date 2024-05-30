TNI Morning News Headlines – May 30, 2024

➡️Crackers explosion during Chandan Yatra in Puri: Death toll rises to 3; more than 30 injured. Several remain critical; admitted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️IPS Ashish Kumar Singh reaches AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for medical examination as per the direction of Election Commission of India.
➡️Campaigning for 4th Phase of Odisha Elections and the last/7th Phase of Lok Sabha Elections will end today.
➡️EVMs being dispatched to poll parties ahead of final phase of voting for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections scheduled to be held on June 1.
➡️BSF 99-Batallion prevented a major naxal attack and recovered an IED following a combing operation in Kandhamal district.
➡️Space startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully launches Agnibaan SoRTed-01 from private launchpad in Sriharikota.
➡️Supreme Court refuses interim bail to AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Majra for campaigning in Punjab.
➡️Thousands affected by floods in Manipur.
➡️Porsche Crash: Two doctors of Sassoon Hospital suspended for alleged manipulation of blood samples.
➡️Sensex declines 183.39 points to 74,319.51 in early trade; Nifty drops 58.90 points to 22,645.80.
➡️India’s Praggnanandhaa clinches first classical chess win over world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.
➡️ISIS-K calling for ‘Lone Wolf’ attack on India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match; security for India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 9 in New York has been tightened due to potential lone wolf attacks.
➡️North Korea fires missiles into Sea of Japan.
➡️Israeli military takes full control of Gaza-Egypt border.
