Puri Cracker Explosion: Death Toll rises to 3

TNI Bureau: At least 3 people, including a minor succumbed to their burn injuries, under treatment, in Puri firecrackers explosion. While one died at SCB, Cuttack, two others died at private hospitals in Bhubaneswar.

At least 30 others are being treated at various hospitals – SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack & AIIMS Bhubaneswar, SUM Hospital, SUM Ultimate and Hi-Tech Hospital in Bhubaneswar. At least 8 patients are said to be very critical.

The incident occurred last night during ‘Chapa Khela’ at Chandan Jatra in Narendra Pokhari (Pond).