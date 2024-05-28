TNI Morning News Headlines – May 28, 2024

➡️“I am ready to sacrifice my personal relations with Naveen Patnaik to ensure a bright future for Odisha.”: PM Modi to ANI.
➡️“I got the CCTV footage of Begunia incident, which will be released soon. That will be enough to prove MLA Prashant Jagadev’s innocence in EVM toppling row,” claims Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.
➡️Indian Railways to run Vande Metro train, the shorter-distance version of Vande Bharat Express, in Haridaspur-Paradip rout in Odisha.
➡️On his relations with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “We have good relations with the leaders of all the political parties of India”.
➡️Parents of 21-month-old brain dead baby Pratyush Panigrahi, donate his organs in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bhubaneswar residents lost Rs 17 crore to cybercriminals in the last 4 months.
➡️The assets of BJD’s Choudwar-Cuttack candidate Souvic Biswal grew 23 times in comparision to 2019 election.
➡️Mizoram: 10 people died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains.
➡️Passengers of the IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi were evacuated through the emergency door after a bomb threat was reported on the flight. All passengers are safe.
➡️Money laundering case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail by 7 days on health grounds.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 6:43 am in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Sensex climbs 194.9 points to 75,585.40 in early trade; Nifty up 59.95 points to 22,992.40.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns Israeli strike in Rafah. UNSC to hold emergency meeting after Rafah attack.
➡️Papua New Guinea says over 2,000 people buried alive in landslide.
