TNI Evening News Headlines – May 27, 2024

➡️Maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees from May 28 in Odisha: IMD.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Out of total 1285 candidates, 412 (32%) candidates are crorepatis; Dilip Ray richest with Rs 313 crore assets.
➡️EVM toppling row: BJP activists gherao Sub-Collector’s office, stages massive demonstration protesting the arrest of MLA Prashant Jagdev in Khordha.
➡️BJP’s Ganjam District President, Subash Sahu allegedly attacked by a group of BJD supporters, his vehicle ransacked at Totapada under Chandbali Assembly Constituency.
➡️4 bike-borne miscreants hurled bombs at a SUV near Baramunda area at around 8 am this morning. No injuries have been reported.
➡️Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning claimed 13 lives in Telangana.
➡️Conditions are likely to become favorable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 5 days: IMD.
➡️Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea.
➡️Telangana government banned the manufacture and sale of Gutka in the State.
➡️Delhi New Born Baby Care Hospital fire incident: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) takes suo motu cognizance of the incident which claimed lives of 7 newborns due to fire. 12 children were rescued.
➡️Delhi Hospital Fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to three-day police custody. Delhi Government to direct private, state-run hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its highest poll participation in the last 35 years. The combined voter turnout in entire Union Territory (5 Lok Sabha seats) was 58.46 % in the General Elections 2024.
➡️Rajkot fire mishap: 4 game zones in Godhra closed for flouting safety norms.
➡️Groundmen and curators at 10 regular IPL venues will receive Rs 25 lakh each, ground staff of 3 additional venues will get Rs 10 lakh each: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
➡️Sensex, Nifty close flat after climbing to new record peaks in intra-day trade.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 83.13 (provisional) against US dollar.
