TNI Morning News Headlines – May 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11108 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 679530, including 109639 active cases and 567382 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports a maximum 1451 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (944), Angul (864) and Sundargarh (708).

➡️ 26 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 each from Khordha and Koraput, 4 from Kalahandi and 3 each from Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,456.

➡️ A total of 61,665 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: IAF airlifts NDRF personnel, equipment from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Coastal Odisha districts have been put on high alert. All departments are ready with materials and manpower to tackle the possible natural disaster.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review preparedness ahead of possible Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Odisha: People witnessed Zero Shadow Day, a celestial phenomenon, in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

➡️ Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rains in Odisha from May 24: IMD.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,57,299 new COVID 19 cases, 3,57,630 recoveries and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,62,89,290 including 29,23,400 active cases, 2,30,70,365 cured cases & 2,95,525 deaths.

➡️ Total of 19,33,72,819 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 32,64,84,155 samples tested for COVID19 up to 21st May 2021. Of these, 20,66,285 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ 420 doctors including 100 in Delhi have lost their lives due to COVID19 in the second wave of the infection: Indian Medical Association (IMA).

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 8.27 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

➡️ MHA gives Y+ security to MP (LS) Sisir Kumar Adhikari and MP (LS) Dibyendu Adhikari in West Bengal. CRPF will provide security.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae: 26 crew of Barge P305 and Tug Varaprada still missing; Navy deploys diving teams to look for bodies.

➡️ White Fungus not as dangerous as Black Fungus: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi.

World News

➡️ Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight dissolved the Parliament and declared to hold midterm elections on November 12 and 19 in the country.

➡️ Canada extends its ban on passenger flights from India & Pakistan by 30 days to June 21.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 165.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.43 Million.

➡️ No shift in commitment to security of Israel: US President Biden.

➡️ President Biden and South Korean President Hold Joint News Conference at the White House.

➡️ President Joe Biden announced a special envoy to North Korea to be led by Ambassador Sung Kim.

➡️ Kidnapped Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee Ritul Saikia released by ULFA (I) near India-Myanmar border: Police.