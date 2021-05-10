TNI Morning News Headlines – May 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 10031 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 6623 quarantine and 3408 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports highest single day spike of 1329 fresh cases followed by Sundargarh (824) and Cuttack (720).

➡️ 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Khordha, Rayagada, Kalahandi & Sundargarh, 2 from Puri, 1 each from Angul, Bolangir & Dhenkanal districts. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2197.

➡️ Another senior journalist in Odisha succumbs to COVID-19. Kishore Chandra Dash was the Correspondent of daily ‘Samaja’ for Polsara in Ganjam Dist.

➡️ Raghunath Mohapatra’s mortal remains consigned to flames with full State Honours at Girala village in Puri district.

➡️ The fatal black fungus spotted in Covid Patients in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 3,66,161 new COVID 19 cases, 3,53,818 recoveries and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,26,62,575 including 37,45,237 active cases, 1,86,71,222 cured cases & 2,46,116 deaths.

➡️ Total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 8th May is 30,22,75,471 including 18,65,428 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 0705 hours near Nagaon, Assam: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the hundred.

➡️ Delhi Metro rail services to remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on 17th May.

➡️ Sensex surges over 300 points in opening trade, currently at 49,578; Nifty at 14,926

➡️ Price of petrol & diesel in Mumbai at Rs 97.86 & Rs 89.17 per litre respectively today.

➡️ Rupee rallies 17 paise to 73.34 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Yemen’sHouthi militia launch drone attack at Saudi Air Base.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 157.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.28 Million.

➡️ INS Trikand reaches Mumbai with two 27 MT oxygen-filled containers from Qatar.

➡️ Debris from China’s biggest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean; NASA criticises Beijing’s handling.

➡️ Gunman kills six at US birthday party before shooting himself.