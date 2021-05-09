TNI Evening News Headlines – May 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Eminent sculptor & Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies of Covid 19.

➡️ Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra will be cremated with full state honours, announces Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

➡️ Odisha CM sanctions Rs 60 lakhs from CMRF to feed stray animals during COVID-19 lockdown.

➡️ Union Minister Pratap Sarangi sustains injuries after his car was hit by a tractor near Podasuli in Balasore district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1084 COVID positive cases & 906 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 871 local contact cases and 213 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8541 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 447863.

➡️ WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy reviews preparedness for management of COVID 19 patients.

➡️ Satya S. Tripathi, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), has taken over as the Chancellor of KISS University.

➡️ Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert: IMD issues yellow warning For 19 #Odisha Districts

➡️ 7 tankers filled with 132 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen loaded in rake and train left from Jajpur to Delhi.

India News

➡️ Himanta Biswa set to become new Assam Chief Minister, likely to take oath at 12 noon tomorrow.

➡️ Full exemption from customs duties including IGST is available to all COVID relief material, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ Covid-19: Only 10 persons can attend weddings, funerals in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Maharashtra records 48,401 fresh COVID-19 cases, 60,226 patient discharges and 572 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 47,930 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala 35,801, Tamil Nadu reports 28,897 new COVID19 cases, Uttar Pradesh 23,333 & Andhra Pradesh reports 22,164 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 16,94,39,663 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far including 20,23,532 doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

➡️ RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav chairs a meeting with party MLAs over COVID-19 situation in the State through video conference.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the COVID 19 situation.

➡️ A 7-year-old male lion died today due to cardiac arrest at Delhi zoo.

World News

➡️ Indian & UK COVID Variants detected in South Africa.

➡️ Documents Reveal Chinese Scientists Discussed Weaponising Coronavirus in 2015.

➡️ More than 60 Palestinians injured in new Jerusalem clashes.

➡️ Sadiq Khan, Pakistani immigrant bus driver’s son, wins second term as London Mayor.

➡️ Singapore restricts entry for work pass holders amid Covid surge in India.