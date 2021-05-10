Covid Active Cases: Delhi, Odisha and other States

TNI Bureau: The Covid situation in Delhi remains grim despite a significant drop in number of daily Covid positive cases. The high death toll remains a big concern. Oxygen crisis is far from over although things have improved a bit.

While we keep discussing Delhi in length and breadth, our own State Odisha has silently surpassed the National Capital in terms of active cases. Covid active cases in Odisha has now gone up to 94,760 with the detection of 10,031 new positive cases on Sunday.

On the other hand, the active cases in Delhi now stand at 86,232. However, Delhi is way ahead of Odisha and many other states when it comes to Covid deaths.

It’s true that Odisha is still better than many other States in terms of Covid active cases. Maharashtra (615,783), Karnataka (564,485), Kerala (423,512), Uttar Pradesh (233,981), Rajasthan (200,189), Andhra Pradesh (190,632), Tamil Nadu (144,547), Gujarat (139,614), Chhattisgarh (126,547), West Bengal (126,027), Haryana (116,867), Bihar (110,804), Madhya Pradesh (108,913) are still ahead of Odisha.

In Odisha, Khordha district has the most number of Covid active cases – 14,529 followed by Sundargarh (11,139), Cuttack (7,704), Sambalpur (4,712), Bargarh (4,539) and Angul (4,128).

With the lockdown, Odisha expects a decline in Covid cases over the next few days. If that happens, situation will improve in the state very fast.