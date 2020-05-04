English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI Evening News Headlines – May 04, 2020

By TNI Bureau
111

* Odisha Govt allows playing of buses in green zones only with 50% capacity. Inter-district bus service will be allowed if the route does not cover either Orange or Red Zones.

* 6 more COVID19 +VE cases in Odisha – Jajpur (4) & Bhadrak (2). State Tally 169.

* 5 additional OAS officers deployed in Ganjam to help district admin to tackle the COVIDー19 situation.

* 3 CRPF jawans martyred in a terror attack in the Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir.

* Migrant Workers in Surat clash with Police seeking immediate return to their native places. Migrants pelt stones; Cops lob tear gas shells, resort to lathicharge.

* We need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi at video-conference of leaders of Non-Aligned Movement.

* No new cases of Covid19 reported from Kerala today. Out of 500 +VE cases, 462 recovered so far.

* Special Train for Migrants: Centre to bear 85% of the total travel cost; States 15%.

* Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sends notice to Instagram, police group for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls.

Related Posts

COVID-19 +VE cases in Jajpur rise to 52

TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 04, 2020

* UPSC clears the air about Civil Services Exam 2020 being deferred. Fresh exam date to be notified on 20th May after assessing the #CoronaPandemic situation.

* Tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reaches 9,123 as 510 more people test positive: BMC.

* West Bengal adds 72 more places to list of #COVID19 containment zones, taking total number of such areas in state to 516.

* 132 new cases bring Punjab COVID19 tally to 1,232.

* Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases; Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319.

* Noted economist Deepak Nayyar appointed chairman of Institute of Development Studies Board of Trustees.

* Liquor sales of Rs 45 crores recorded on the first day of opening of liquor shops: Karnataka Excise Department.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases mounts to 1259 in West Bengal.

* Tamil Nadu Govt to open Tasmac outlets (state run liquor shops) from May 7, except in COVID19 containment zones.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!