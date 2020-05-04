TNI Evening News Headlines – May 04, 2020

* Odisha Govt allows playing of buses in green zones only with 50% capacity. Inter-district bus service will be allowed if the route does not cover either Orange or Red Zones.

* 6 more COVID19 +VE cases in Odisha – Jajpur (4) & Bhadrak (2). State Tally 169.

* 5 additional OAS officers deployed in Ganjam to help district admin to tackle the COVIDー19 situation.

* 3 CRPF jawans martyred in a terror attack in the Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir.

* Migrant Workers in Surat clash with Police seeking immediate return to their native places. Migrants pelt stones; Cops lob tear gas shells, resort to lathicharge.

* We need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi at video-conference of leaders of Non-Aligned Movement.

* No new cases of Covid19 reported from Kerala today. Out of 500 +VE cases, 462 recovered so far.

* Special Train for Migrants: Centre to bear 85% of the total travel cost; States 15%.

* Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sends notice to Instagram, police group for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls.

* UPSC clears the air about Civil Services Exam 2020 being deferred. Fresh exam date to be notified on 20th May after assessing the #CoronaPandemic situation.

* Tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reaches 9,123 as 510 more people test positive: BMC.

* West Bengal adds 72 more places to list of #COVID19 containment zones, taking total number of such areas in state to 516.

* 132 new cases bring Punjab COVID19 tally to 1,232.

* Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases; Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319.

* Noted economist Deepak Nayyar appointed chairman of Institute of Development Studies Board of Trustees.

* Liquor sales of Rs 45 crores recorded on the first day of opening of liquor shops: Karnataka Excise Department.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases mounts to 1259 in West Bengal.

* Tamil Nadu Govt to open Tasmac outlets (state run liquor shops) from May 7, except in COVID19 containment zones.