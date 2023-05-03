Congress Karnataka Manifesto pledges to ban Bajrang Dal

TNI Bureau: Congress on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections pledging to ban Bajrang Dal.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah released the party’s manifesto in Bengaluru.

“We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations,” Congress promised in its manifesto.

Below are the top five promises of Congress:

1. Gruha Jyothi: Under Gruha Jyothi, the Congress will provide free electricity up to 200 units in all houses in Karnataka.

2. Gruha Lakshmi: Under this, the Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 to each woman head of family.

3. Anna Bhagya: Every person in Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will get 10 kg of food grains per month.

4. Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3,000 will be provided per month to unemployed graduates, and ₹1,500 will be given to unemployed diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi.

5. Shakti scheme: The Congress has promised to provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress terming the manifesto promise as Congress’ attempt at trying to lock up people who worship Lord Hanuman. “Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the grand old party demands Modi’s apology accusing him of hurting religious sentiments of devotees by ‘equating’ Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal.