TNI Morning News Headlines – May 02, 2023

➡️ Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das and Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana tied the nuptial knot at a hotel in Guwahati.

➡️ Orissa High Court restricts Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to allot multiple plots to individuals.

➡️ Berhampur’s famous Budhi Thakurani Jatra ends on a high note. Maa Budhi Thakurani Jatra 2023 starts from 04 April 2023.

➡️ India reports 3,325 new cases and 6,379 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 44,175.

➡️ Jailed gangster and accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case, Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail. He was attacked by four inmates affiliated to rival Gogi gang.

➡️ Two Pakistani infiltrators crossing the international border were killed by BSF troops along the India-Pakistan Internation Border in Rajasthan.

➡️ Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio.

➡️ Tennis star Serena Williams reveals second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023.

➡️ IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli fined 100% of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.