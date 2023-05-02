TNI Morning News Headlines – May 02, 2023

➡️Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das and Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana tied the nuptial knot at a hotel in Guwahati.
➡️Orissa High Court restricts Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to allot multiple plots to individuals.
➡️Berhampur’s famous Budhi Thakurani Jatra ends on a high note. Maa Budhi Thakurani Jatra 2023 starts from 04 April 2023.
➡️India reports 3,325 new cases and 6,379 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 44,175.
➡️Jailed gangster and accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case, Tillu Tajpuriya killed in Tihar Jail. He was attacked by four inmates affiliated to rival Gogi gang.
➡️Two Pakistani infiltrators crossing the international border were killed by BSF troops along the India-Pakistan Internation Border in Rajasthan.
➡️Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio.
➡️Tennis star Serena Williams reveals second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023.
➡️IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants’ mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli fined 100% of their match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
➡️Ukraine ‘regrets’ for depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner.
