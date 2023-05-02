BJP Panel arrives in Odisha to Probe Sambalpur Violence

TNI Bureau: A four-member committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today reached Odisha to investigate the violence occurred in Sambalpur during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations last month.

BJP national president J P Nadda has formed the probe team which is comprised of Rajya Sabha MPs Brijlal from Uttar Pradesh, Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both from Jharkhand, and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from West Bengal.

The panel will submit “a factual report” to the Nadda after completing the investigation.

Brijlal, the chairman of the probing committee, however, while speaking to the media persons after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport held Odisha government and police responsible for the violence alleging that it was sponsored.

“According to the preliminary reports, the violence was a sponsored one. It took place due to State government’s failure,” he said.

Notably, violence took place in Sambalpur on April 12, during a bike rally by the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti celebration, and on April 14, during the main procession was held.

Several people, including 10 police personnel, were injured while some shops and business establishments were also set on fire during the violence.

Over 100 people have been arrested by the police so far.