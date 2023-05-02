Gangster Tillu Tajpuria killed in Tihar Jail

TNI Bureau: Dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuria, the accused of Rohini court shootout, was murdered by four inmates on Tuesday in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to the authorities of the jail, Tajpuriya died after he was attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail.

The gangster was admitted at Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment, however, he was declared dead.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prison Officials said that Tillu was lodged on the ground floor of High-Security Ward. He was attacked by four inmates affiliated to rival Gogi gang (Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh & Riyaz Khan) lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 6.15 am.

The Gogi gang attacked Tillu by cutting open the Iron Grill installed on the first floor of Ward, using improvised sua.

Recently, Tillu’s name cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

Investigation by the prison authorities is said to have started.