TNI Morning News Headlines – March 27, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Darshan of deities at Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed from 6 pm to 10 pm today in view of the Banakalagi ritual.
➡️2 killed after OSRTC bus hits bike on NH-57 near Bhadrapalli in Bolangir district.
➡️Manmath Routray, son of Congress MLA Suresh Routray, joins BJD at Sankha Bhawan.
➡️3 persons injured as miscreant/s hurled bomb near Pirbaba chhak on Tuesday.
➡️Plus Two student drowns in pond in Salepur area of Cuttack district after celebrating Holi.
➡️2 women among 6 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.
➡️Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered an inquiry into a State Education Board workbook that has printed the British flag on its cover.
➡️All the AAP MLAs protest outside the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Swami Smaranananda, the 16th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dies at 95.
➡️Mumbai overtakes Beijing to become Asia’s new billionaire capital while India overtakes Germany to become the third-ranked country globally.
➡️Sensex climbs 270.18 points to 72,740.48 in early trade; Nifty up 87.35 points to 22,092.05.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.34 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes CSK’s 7th-highest run-getter.
➡️Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Six missing workers presumed dead.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit Suva, Fiji, at 6.58 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️US President Joe Biden praises Indian crew for their presence of mind which saved lives in US bridge collapse.
