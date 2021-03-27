Power Tariff hiked by 30 paise per unit in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Power consumers in the State will have to pay higher power tariff as the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday approved the proposal for hike in power tariff by 30 paise per unit in Odisha.

There is 2% rebate on bill to all prepared & LT domestic & single phase general purpose category of consumers only who pay through digital means.

Key Points:

➡️ The tariff of BPL & irrigation consumers have remained unchanged.

➡️ There is a minimal rise of 30 paise per kWh/kVAh in energy charge for all other category of consumers. This amounts only to 5.60% rise in overall retail supply tariff.

➡️ 2% rebate on bill to all pre-paid consumers on pre-paid amount

➡️ Power factor penalty / incentive and reliability surcharge abolished.

➡️ Rise of 30 paise in energy for all other category of consumers.

➡️ There is a rise of 3 paise per unit in transmission tariff raising it to 28 paise per unit from 25 paise per unit.

➡️ The average tariff of OPHC has been reduced by 2.3% i.e. from 91.39 paise per unit to 89.28 paise per unit.

➡️ The average annual BSP is revised to 296.29 paise per unit for FY 2021-22 as against 287.70 paise per unit in FY 2020-21.