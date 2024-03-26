TNI Morning News Headlines – March 26, 2024
➡️Holi festivity grips Odisha as people across the State celebrate Holi today with enthusiasm and gaiety.
➡️Former Khallikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethy joins BJP hours after quitting BJD.
➡️Adani Group of Company takes up Gopalpur port for Rs 3080 crore.
➡️Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains two suspects in Bengaluru.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from ED’s custody.
➡️Delhi Metro shuts entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg, two other metro stations in view of AAP protest against Kejriwal’s arrest.
➡️BJP will contest Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab: State BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar.
➡️Rupee rises 29 paise to 83.61 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex tanks 468.91 points to 72,363.03 in early trade; Nifty declines 149.2 points to 21,947.55.
➡️US, Britain Governments announced sanctions against China-linked firm, hackers for cyber-attacks.
