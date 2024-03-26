Dharmendra meets Diarrhoea affected people in Sambalpur District

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan today met the people affected by diarrhoea in Sambalpur district.
Pradhan visited VIMSAR hospital in Burla and met the people undergoing treatment at the health centre and inquired about their health condition.
Apart from wishing everyone speedy recovery, Pradhan also met the staff and doctors of the hospital and took stock of the situation.
Earlier also he had expressed concern over the outbreak of the disease and spoke to Sambalpur CDMO, Dr Sujata Rani Mishra and asked her to take the issue seriously and provide proper healthcare to the affected people.
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୀରାକୁଦ ସମେତ ପାର୍ଶ୍ୱବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଡାଇରିଆ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇ ଭିମସାର, ବୁର୍ଲା ମେଡିକାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଥିବା ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ସହ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ପଚାରିବୁଝିଲି । ସମସ୍ତ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ସ୍ଥିର ଥିବା ଡାକ୍ତର ଓ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀମାନେ ମୋତେ… pic.twitter.com/VQFs0l09cC
— Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) March 26, 2024
Pradhan also visited the famous Samaleswari Temple upon his arrival in Sambalpur and offered prayers for all.
जय माँ समलेई 🙏
📍माँ समलेश्वरी मंदिर, संबलपुर pic.twitter.com/kCAYtFYNBL
— Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) March 26, 2024
