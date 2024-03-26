Dharmendra meets Diarrhoea affected people in Sambalpur District

Pradhan visited VIMSAR hospital in Burla and met the people undergoing treatment at the health centre and inquired about their health condition.

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan today met the people affected by diarrhoea in Sambalpur district.

Apart from wishing everyone speedy recovery, Pradhan also met the staff and doctors of the hospital and took stock of the situation.

Earlier also he had expressed concern over the outbreak of the disease and spoke to Sambalpur CDMO, Dr Sujata Rani Mishra and asked her to take the issue seriously and provide proper healthcare to the affected people.

Pradhan also visited the famous Samaleswari Temple upon his arrival in Sambalpur and offered prayers for all.