TNI Evening News Headlines – March 25, 2024

➡️Sambalpur Police have seized 16,000 bottles of cough syrup which were smuggled from West Bengal for sale during Holi and elections. 33 persons arrested following the seizure.
➡️Rewa, the lioness at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, gave birth to three male cubs on Monday.
➡️Kharabela Swain announces to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as independent candidate from Balasore.
➡️PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) re-enters Earth’s atmosphere falls in Pacific Ocean.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal arrives at the ED office in New Delhi to meet him.
➡️IPL second half schedule revealed, final to be held in Chennai on May 26.
➡️IPL 2024: Punjab Kings score 176 for 6 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Bengaluru.
➡️Earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea; 5 killed, around 1000 homes destroyed.
➡️Judge Juan Merchan set an April 15 start date for the trial in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump.
➡️UN Security Council passes resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire.
