TNI Morning News Headlines – March 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha records Highest COVID 19 surge in 5 months; reports 214 Covid-19 cases including 126 quarantine and 88 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 339460 including 336337 recoveries, 1151 active cases and 1,919 deaths.

➡️ 4 school students – 3 of a private school and one of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I tested COVID positive.

➡️ A student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-I in Bhubaneswar who tested COVID positive had appeared for pre-board exams.

➡️ Results of JEE Main-2021 (March Session) announced; Debasish Panda emerges as topper in Odisha.

➡️ Two students of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack test positive for COVID-19; UG and PG examinations postponed.

➡️ 7-year-old boy Soumyoshri Sahu of Jamuna village in Puri district runs 25 km non-stop.

➡️ 23,473 fire incidents reported from different Forests in Odisha: Forest and Environment Minister B K Arukha in State Assembly.

➡️ Tribal Woman dies in forest fire in Kandhamal district; she came in contact with fire while collecting ‘Mahua’ flower.

➡️ Kathajodi river view park in Cuttack gets a facelift.

India News

➡️ India reports 53,476 new COVID19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases, 1,12,31,650 cured cases & 1,60,692 deaths.

➡️ A total of 23,64,38,861 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 23rd March, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat together account for 80.63% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID 19 cases yesterday. Maharashtra is at top of the country in the no. of COVID19 vaccine doses administered & the first State to cross the 5 million doses benchmark.

➡️ 13 candidates score perfect 100 in March session of JEE-Mains.

➡️ J&K prepares for Amarnath Yatra, 6 lakh pilgrims expected this year.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Seven buses were gutted in fire at a bus stand in Damoh.

➡️ Salman Khan gets coronavirus jab at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

➡️ Sensex down 210 points in opening trade, currently at 48,969; Nifty at 14,479.

➡️ Rupee weakens by 9 paise to trade at 72.64 against US dollar in opening session.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 124.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.74 million.

➡️ US President Joe Biden picks Vice President Kamala Harris as Point Person for tackling an influx of migrants on the Mexican border.

➡️ South Korea’s Minister of National Defence to visit India from Mar 25-27.

➡️ North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday.

➡️ Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies.