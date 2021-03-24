TNI Evening News Headlines – March 24, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Night Curfew in Nabarangpur district from tomorrow 8 PM to 6 AM.
➡️ 3 UK Covid-19 Strain cases found in Odisha.
➡️ 29 COVID 19 positive cases reported from Bramhanapada village (bordering Chhattisgarh) under Sinapali block in Nuapada district.
➡️ Strict surveillance activity carried out by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Biju Patnaik International Airport; Passengers are being screened.
➡️ Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on April 3.
➡️ Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees once a week for sanitisation; District Adin to take final decission after Dola Purnima.
➡️ 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336337.
India News
➡️ New Double Mutant Variant Of SARS-CoV-2 Detected In India.
➡️ India reports 771 New Variants of Covid-19 Cases.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 31,855 new COVID 19 cases, 15098 discharges and 95 deaths today.
➡️ Mumbai reports 5185 new COVID19 cases, Punjab reports 2634 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka reports 2298, Kerala reports 2456, Gujarat 1790 and Delhi reports 1254 new COVID 19 cases.
➡️ Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and four members of his family test positive for COVID 19.
➡️ Antilia Bomb Probe: NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Vaze.
➡️ Civil Services Exam 2020: Govt Increases Recruitment Of IPS Officers From 150 To 200.
➡️ Lok Sabha likely to be adjourned sine die tomorrow: Sources.
➡️ Finance Bill 2021 gets Parliamentary approval.
➡️ Lok Sabha passes The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.
➡️ Army clears Special Forces veterans’ proposal to allow Siachen trek by disabled soldiers.
➡️ Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19.
➡️ Sensex, Nifty Suffer Worst Day In A Month following Covid 19 surge.
World News
➡️ Pfizer Begins Testing Oral Pill To Treat COVID-19.
➡️ Dubai’s deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies.
➡️ Putin gets Covid-19 jab; Prez setting a good example for Russians, says Kremlin.
