TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2023

➡️ 6 ITBP jawans injured after vehicle carrying them to Chhattisgarh overturns near Bolgarh in Khordha.

➡️ 3,184 rape cases registered in Odisha in 2022: White Paper released by the Home department.

➡️ Woman naxal killed in encounter with police in Karcholi-Tadka forest in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Baripada: Kudumi Sena begins observing 6-hour bandh seeking inclusion of the community in Scheduled Castes list.

➡️ Suspension of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Extended in several parts of Punjab till March 23 in the interest of public safety in order to prevent arrest of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida visited Buddha Jayanti Park and enjoyed Indian snacks including golgappas at the park.

➡️ Kerala Assembly adjourned sine die.

➡️ Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.54 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Fugitive Mehul Choksi’s name removed from Interpol’s ‘red’ notice list. Govt sources said cancellation of Red Corner Notice against him will not affect the case which is already in the advanced stage.