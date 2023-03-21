UK, US condemn attack on India on their Soil

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) and Untied Kingdom (UK) have reportedly condemned the attack on India on their soil especially the vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco and Indian High Commission in London.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby strongly condemned the vandalism saying it is “absolutely unacceptable.”

“We certainly condemn that vandalism, it’s absolutely unacceptable. State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. State department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage,” Kirby said, as quoted by ANI.

Likewise, the British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom today. He condemned the “disgraceful acts” and called them totally unacceptable.

It is to be noted here that the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) was vandalised by Khalistani separatist and extremist elements on March 19. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco faced similar attacks later on March 20.

The incidents drew widespread condemnation from everyone.