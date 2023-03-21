BJP demands Rahul Gandhi’s Apology; Congress says NO

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reiterated its demand for appolgy from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘democracy in threat remark.’

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, in his address to the media persons, said that Rahul Gandhi will have to apologize in Parliament. He always defames the nation.

Rahul Gandhi is the present-day Mir Jafar of India Polity. He insulted the country and ask the foreign power to intervene in the country. This is a consistent ‘conspiracy’ of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Patra said adding that the Congress leade’s participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak.

Reacting to Sambit Patra, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that Rahul Gandhi won’t apologise. We will ask for the same demand again & again till we don’t get an answer. This is just a diversion from the issue.

“Our embassies are getting attacked but they are not saying anything to condemn these attacks. These people gave protection to Mehul Choksi & now are talking about “Deshbhakti,” Kharge said.