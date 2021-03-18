TNI Morning News Headlines – March 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 84 Covid-19 cases including 49 quarantine and 35 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 338489 including 335857 recoveries, 661 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ 12 students of a +2 science private college in Cuttack test COVID 19 positive.

➡️ Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend the convocation ceremony of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on April 3.

➡️ ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) lottery fraud case in Jharsuguda: Prime accused arrested from Indo-Nepal Border.

➡️ Maoist banners & posters found in Nabrangpur.

➡️ Sevayats of Lingaraj Temple to get Covid jab from today.

➡️ Marital discord between Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini: Varsha files police complaint against in-laws.

India News

➡️ India records highest single-day spike this year. India reports 35,871 new COVID 19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,14,74,605 including 2,52,364 active cases, 1,10,63,025 cured cases & 1,59,216 deaths.

➡️ Total of 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 22,82,80,763 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 15th March 2021. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Purulia, West Bengal and Karimganj, Assam today.

➡️ Jan Shatabdi Express runs in reverse direction in Uttarakhand; No injuries reported.

➡️ 7-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Virat Chandra scales Mount Kilimanjaro.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes Demands for Grants for 2021-22 by applying guillotine.

➡️ Ambani threat case: Mansukh Hiren was murdered, says Fadnavis

➡️ CBI conducts raids at 10 locations of Cadbury India Ltd.

➡️ Sensex up 446 points in opening trade, at 50,248; Nifty opens at 14,855

➡️ Rupee gains 9 paise to 72.46 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ WHO Recommends Continuing Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 121 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.67 million.

➡️ US House passes legislation to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act.

➡️ Tanzanian President John ‘Bulldozer’ Magufuli dies at 61.

➡️ Man carrying weapon arrested outside Kamala Harris’ Residence: Report.

➡️ Indian-American businesswoman attends round table with VP Harris.