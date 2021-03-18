Covid Surge in Surat & Raipur raises concerns in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Although Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik strongly batted for preventive measures and not another lockdown, which may stop revival of economy forever, there is a concern in Odisha over rising Covid cases in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

There has been a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat in the last few days, especially Surat which is known as ‘Mini Odisha’. The Surat-Ganjam connection was the main reason behind Covid explosion in Odisha last year.

Ganjam has been put on high alert as Surat continues to report maximum number of daily Covid cases in Gujrat, in the range of 200-400. Surat has the most number of active cases in Gujarat – 1523. The City reported 353 new cases on Wednesday.

There is a spike in Covid cases in Chhattisgarh too. 887 new cases were reported on Wednesday – 287 in Raipur – a major business and travel hub for people of undivided Koraput District, Sambalpur and Balangir. Raipur currently has 1536 active cases of Coronavirus.

It’s very important to stay alert, wear masks always, maintain social distancing norms and avoid huge public gatherings.