TNI Morning News Headlines – March 1, 2023

➡️ Body of missing Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) student Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahoo found in power channel in Sambalpur.

➡️ Recruitment of 20,000 junior teachers in Odisha soon.

➡️ 22 BJYM leaders arrested over scuffle with the police in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ B JYM Karyakartas begin their night-long protest at Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar over arrest of 22 BJYM Workers in connection with the scuffle with Cops.

➡️ Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked across India.

➡️ The domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs. 1,103 in Delhi after a hike of Rs. 50.

