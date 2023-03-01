TNI Morning News Headlines – March 1, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
EAM S Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign ministers meet
➡️Body of missing Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) student Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahoo found in power channel in Sambalpur.
➡️Recruitment of 20,000 junior teachers in Odisha soon.
➡️22 BJYM leaders arrested over scuffle with the police in Bhubaneswar.
➡️BJYM Karyakartas begin their night-long protest at Capital Police Station, Bhubaneswar over arrest of 22 BJYM Workers in connection with the scuffle with Cops.
➡️Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked across India.
➡️The domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs. 1,103 in Delhi after a hike of Rs. 50.
➡️Covid pandemic originated from Wuhan lab: FBI Director.
➡️26 people dead in Greece train collision.
