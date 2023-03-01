Domestic LPG prices hiked by Rs 50, Check Fresh Rates

In a fresh Inflation pinch, the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders have reached sky high, with rates of a 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder have been increased by ₹50 with effect from today. According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the price of non-subsidized cooking gas (14.2 kg cylinders) in Delhi, which used to cost ₹1,053, with the latest revision it will now be sold at ₹1,103.

At the same time, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders in the national capital has been increased by a substantial amount of ₹350, and they will now be sold at ₹2,119.50.

According to reports, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders was last adjusted in the year 2022. In that year, it had been raised a total of four times, resulting in an overall increase of ₹153. The hikes were implemented in March (₹50), May (₹50 and ₹3.50), and July (₹50) of that year.

As of January 1, 2023, the cost of commercial gas cylinders in Delhi has been increased by ₹25, costing ₹1,768, according to reports.

The cost of domestic cooking gas may differ from one state to another, depending on the local taxes applicable in each state. Any changes in the prices of LPG cylinders are announced by the oil marketing companies at the start of each month. The rates of domestic LPG are also influenced by the prices of crude oil in the international markets.

Every household is eligible for 12 subsidized 14.2 kg cylinders per year, and any additional requirement must be purchased at the market price. The PAHAL subsidy program (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) is influenced by several factors, including the foreign exchange rates and the prices of crude oil.

Sky-Rocketing LPG rates across all metro’s:

New Delhi– Rs 1,103.00, Kolkata– Rs 1,129.00, Mumbai– Rs 1,102.50, Chennai- Rs 1,118.50, Gurgaon– Rs 1,111.50, Noida– Rs 1,100.50, Bangalore – Rs 1,105.50, Bhubaneswar– Rs 1129.00, Chandigarh – Rs 1,112.50, Hyderabad– Rs 1,155.00, Jaipur -Rs 1,106.50, Lucknow– Rs 1,140.50, Patna– Rs 1,201.00, Thiruvananthapuram– Rs 1,112.00.