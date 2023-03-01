OnePlus to launch foldable smartphone in second half of 2023

TNI Bureau: OnePlus will launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023, informed Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. He made the announcement during its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress.

This would be the first foldable phone of OnePlus. Earlier, other tech communities like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, and others have introduced such phones.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market,” Liu announced during the “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion of OnePlus at Mobile World Congress.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During the event, OnePlus also shared its approach of achieving the ultimate and industry-leading fast and smooth experience: powerful hardware, plus software which is deeply tuned to get the best from the hardware, empowered by chipset-level algorithms.

Apart from launching the foldable smartphone, OnePlus is also planning to build a stronger smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its fast and smooth experience to broader categories.

It is expected that such ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other Internet-of-things devices.