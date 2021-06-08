TNI Morning News Headlines – June 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 5896 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 825110, including 74172 active cases and 747805 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 853 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (385), Balasore (373) and Bhadrak (370).

➡️ For the first time Khordha recorded below 500 COVID-19 cases with 495 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths today including 6 from Khordha, 5 from Cuttack and Kalahandi, 4 each from Angul, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,080.

➡️ Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) urges Odisha Government to declare SJTA employees as COVID Warriors.

➡️ Odisha Government has sanctioned 27 new posts for Special Task Force.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates awareness on the occasion of World Oceans Day with the message “Preserve our oceans”.

➡️ Out of 113 inmates, 70 inmates along with 5 employees of Gunupur Sub-Jail tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

➡️ 1.038 kg of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Cuttack; 3 peddlers arrested.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 66 Days.

➡️ India follows the second place with 86,498 new COVID19 cases, 1,82,282 recoveries and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,89,96,473 including 13,03,702 active cases, 2,73,41,462 cured cases & 3,51,309 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.29%. Daily positivity rate stands at 4.50%.

➡️ Total of 23,61,98,726 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, up to June 7 including 18,73,485 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ India reports over 28,000 mucormycosis cases till date: Health Ministry.

➡️ Centre issues guidelines to States and Union Territories to provide second dose of vaccines to people planning to travel abroad who have completed 28 days of their first dose.

➡️ Rupee inches higher by 3 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex advances 54.44 pts to 52,382.95 in opening session; Nifty inches 13.85 pts higher at 15,765.50.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 173.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.73 Million.

➡️ Maldives Foreign Minister Elected UNGA Prez Defeating Afghan Nominee

➡️ India elected to UN Economic And Social Council (ECOSOC) for the term 2022-24.

➡️ Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti thanks all Member States of UN for their vote of confidence in India for Economic and Social Council.

➡️ 36 Killed, 32 Injured In Tribal Clashes In Sudan

➡️ Four members of a Muslim family were killed in Canada in ‘premeditated’ truck attack.

➡️ Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions, bans nine Canadian citizens from entering the Country.