Krishan Kumar steps in to support SJTA Employee in Distress

TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Dr Krishan Kumar urged the SJTA for necessary follow up to provide additional support to an employee of Sri Jagannath Temple who is suffering from Blood Cancer.

Balabhadra Pratihari, a Sevayat at Puri Srimandir is currently under going treatment for Blood Cancer at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

He needs financial support as Doctors suggested him for bone marrow transplantation.

Keeping this in view, SJTA Chief Dr Krishan Kumar has taken the timely and welcome step of directing the Temple authority to extend all possible support to Balabhadra Pratihari.