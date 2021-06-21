Krishan Kumar steps in to support SJTA Employee in Distress
Balabhadra Pratihari, a Sevayat at Puri Srimandir is currently under going treatment for Blood Cancer at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.
TNI Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Dr Krishan Kumar urged the SJTA for necessary follow up to provide additional support to an employee of Sri Jagannath Temple who is suffering from Blood Cancer.
Balabhadra Pratihari, a Sevayat at Puri Srimandir is currently under going treatment for Blood Cancer at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.
He needs financial support as Doctors suggested him for bone marrow transplantation.
Keeping this in view, SJTA Chief Dr Krishan Kumar has taken the timely and welcome step of directing the Temple authority to extend all possible support to Balabhadra Pratihari.
He is a Sevak as well as working in Temple Office. Beyond claims provided through insurance companies, we will take up this case for providing additional support at this critical juncture. Praying for his well being 🙏 @SJTA_Puri for necessary follow up please. https://t.co/HasHgAX04S
— Krishan Kumar (@Krishan_Kumar09) June 21, 2021
Comments are closed.